Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis enters final stage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The 37th edition of the OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships has entered its final stages after a week of competitive and high-energy matches here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In the Men’s Singles semifinals, top seed Muhammad Shoaib cruised into the final with a commanding performance, defeating Yousaf Khalil 6-1, 6-0.

The second semifinal witnessed a major upset as 3rd seed Muzammil Murtaza overcame veteran 2nd seed Aqeel Khan (WAPDA) in a gripping three-set battle. Although Aqeel took the first set 6-3 and initially led 4-1, Muzammil displayed remarkable resilience. He bounced back to win the second set 6-3, showcasing powerful serves and precise cross-court and down-the-line shots. In the deciding set, Muzammil broke early to lead 3-0, at which point Aqeel retired due to fatigue, handing Muzammil a place in the final.

In the Junior 18 & Under category, the match of the day featured an exciting clash between Muhammad Yahya and Rayyan Khan Khalil. Youngster Rayyan, hailing from Peshawar, stunned the 2nd seed Yahya in the opening set with his aggressive shot-making and pinpoint cross-court winners.

However, Yahya regained control, taking the second set 6-3 and dominating the third set 6-1 to secure his place in the final.

The finals of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup promise thrilling encounters as top-ranked players battle for national ranking supremacy. Tomorrow Ladies Singles final will be played between Mehaq Khokhar and Noor Malik and Boys 14&Under Singles Finals at 9am.

Men’s Singles (semifinals): Muhammad Shaoib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-1 6-0, Muzammil Murtaza beat Aqeel Khan 3-6 6-3 3-0 (Retd).

Men’s Doubles (semifinals): Muhammad Shoaib & Muzammil Murtaza beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Saqib Hayat 6-1 7-5; Barkatullah & Yousaf Khalil beat Abdullah Adnan & Saifullah Khan 6-3 6-4.

Junior 18&Under Singles (quarterfinals): Muhammad Salar beat M.Junaid Khan 6-1 6-2, Abdul Basit beat Haziq Arejo 6-0 6-1, M.Haziq Aasim beat M.Talha Khan 6-1 6-3, Muhammad Yahya beat Rayyan Khan Khalil 2-6 6-3 6-1.

Boys 14&Under Singles (semifinals): Shayaan Afridi beat Rashid Ali 4-1 3-5(3) 4-1.

Girls 12&Under Singles (final): Khadija Khalil beat Umer Shahnoor 4-1 4-0.