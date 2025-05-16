Federal Cup Tennis Championships Resumes Saturday
Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) has announced the resumption of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2025, from May 17 to 24.
The event was earlier postponed due to the conflict between Pakistan and India, said a press release.
The order of play for the Men’s Qualifying Event on Saturday, has been released for the convenience of the players to report to the venue in time for their matches.
Islamabad Tennis Association also announced that the Ladies Singles event will be held on clay as per the special request of the Pakistan Tennis Federation.
This is in view of the training of the Pakistan Women's Team for participation in the forthcoming BJKC Asia Oceania Group-II event next month in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Sports
-
Federal Cup Tennis Championships resumes Saturday1 minute ago
-
Shakeeb, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars squad17 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Lahore Qalandars18 hours ago
-
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad20 hours ago
-
George Munsey joins Karachi Kings18 hours ago
-
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh22 hours ago
-
PM Youth talent hunt boxing trials held in Quetta23 hours ago
-
Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben21 hours ago
-
Record prize money announced for ICC World Test Championship Final1 day ago
-
Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief2 days ago
-
Pakistan street child football team begins training for Norway Cup 20252 days ago
-
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches2 days ago