Federal Cup Tennis Championships resumes Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) has announced the resumption of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2025, from May 17 to 24.

The event was earlier postponed due to the conflict between Pakistan and India, said a press release.

The order of play for the Men’s Qualifying Event on Saturday, has been released for the convenience of the players to report to the venue in time for their matches.

Islamabad Tennis Association also announced that the Ladies Singles event will be held on clay as per the special request of the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

This is in view of the training of the Pakistan Women's Team for participation in the forthcoming BJKC Asia Oceania Group-II event next month in Colombo, Sri Lanka.