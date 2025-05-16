Open Menu

Federal Cup Tennis Championships Resumes Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Federal Cup Tennis Championships resumes Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) has announced the resumption of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2025, from May 17 to 24.

The event was earlier postponed due to the conflict between Pakistan and India, said a press release.

The order of play for the Men’s Qualifying Event on Saturday, has been released for the convenience of the players to report to the venue in time for their matches.

Islamabad Tennis Association also announced that the Ladies Singles event will be held on clay as per the special request of the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

This is in view of the training of the Pakistan Women's Team for participation in the forthcoming BJKC Asia Oceania Group-II event next month in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports