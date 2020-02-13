Federal educational institutions' students seek separate 'female sports ground'

Female students of various federal educational institutions Thursday demanded of the authorities concerned to establish sports ground for them so that they can also take a part in sports and healthy activities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Female students of various federal educational institutions Thursday demanded of the authorities concerned to establish sports ground for them so that they can also take a part in sports and healthy activities.

According to students, they were interested in sports, but due to absence of separate grounds they were unable to fulfill their dreams.

Bushra Hassan, a student of Federal Government College Sector F/7 said, "I have started indoor coaching session for cricket to fulfill my dream of becoming a cricketer, but I cannot start practice as mostly playgrounds are allocated for only male.

" She suggested that Inter-provincial Coordination Ministry should provide all possible support to CDA for constructing new sports grounds for them.

When contacted an official of CDA said, "We have already allocated grounds for women for different sports activities and further plans will be made in this regard in future also".

He said that the authority was striving hard to have separate playgrounds so that women of federal capital could get better training and move forward by making their name nationally and internationally.

