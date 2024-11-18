Open Menu

Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament tipped off on Monday with a lively opening ceremony at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Eight teams are showcasing the best of Islamabad’s female basketball talent.

The event is organized by Right to Play in collaboration with Alliance Française, under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association.

Federal Secretary for education Mohiuddin Wani, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, in his opening remarks highlighted the transformative power of sports. “We are delighted to see such incredible talent and dedication from our female athletes,” he said.

“This tournament is a testament to the potential of women’s sports in Pakistan and we are committed to supporting the initiatives that empower young athletes,” he added.

Fabrice Disdier, representing Alliance Française, was the guest of honour.

The event also featured notable dignitaries including Ali Khayam, Country Director for Right to Play, Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association, the wife of the French Ambassador—a former international basketball player—and the wife of the Polish Ambassador.

