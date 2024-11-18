Open Menu

Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament Kicks Off

Published November 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) As many as eight teams are set to compete for the trophy in the Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament, which kicked off here at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

The event is organized by Right to Play, in collaboration with Alliance Française, under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association. The opening ceremony was graced by Federal Secretary for education Mohiuddin Wani, as Chief Guest.

Fabrice Disdier, representing Alliance Française, was the Guest of Honour while Ali Khayam, Country Director for Right to Play, and Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association were also present on the occasion.

The event was further honored by the presence of the wife of the Ambassador of France, a former international basketball player, and the wife of the Polish Ambassador, both of whom showed their support for the young athletes, said a press release.

The tournament features eight teams from across Islamabad, showcasing the best female basketball talent in the city. The event aims to promote sportsmanship, provide a competitive platform for players, and highlight the growing interest in women’s sports in the region.

“We are delighted to see such incredible talent and dedication from our female athletes,” said Federal Secretary Mohiuddin Wani during his opening remarks. “This tournament is a testament to the potential of women’s sports in Pakistan, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower young athletes.”

Right to Play and Alliance Française have partnered for this tournament with the goal of fostering greater female participation in sports. Their collaboration with the Federal Basketball Association highlights their shared commitment to creating opportunities for women athletes and providing them with a platform to excel.

