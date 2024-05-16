Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is committed to the revival of the past glory of our national game Hockey in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad in the honour of Pakistan Hockey team on Thursday, which reached the final of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Tournament in Malaysia after almost a span of thirteen years.

The Prime Minister lauded the brilliant performance of the players of Pakistan Hockey team, saying that their splendid show paved the way for revival of hockey in the country.

He said playing final of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup tournament in Malaysia became possible only due to the hard work of players, their coaches and prayers of their parents and the entire nation.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to implement the government’s policy of providing jobs to the players particularly Hockey players in reputed government departments and institutions. He specially asked Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal to personally look into the matter and submit implementation report within a week.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister distributed cheques among the Hockey players for their superb performance.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Hockey legends including Samiullah, Salah-ud-Din, Shahbaz Ahmad and others also attended the ceremony.