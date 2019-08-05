Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fahmida Mirza visits PTF complex

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fahmida Mirza Monday paid a visit to the Pakistan Tennis Complex where she was briefed about the affairs of the game

She was accompanied by Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani and Pakistan Sports Board Director General Arif Ibrahim, said a press release issued here .

The minister was received by President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan, and management.

She was briefed about conversion of clay courts to synthetic surface and allied facilities at the complex. She was also apprised of the management's vision regarding future up-gradation of the facility and various programmes for development of players, coaches and officials including the National Training Centre (NTC) and Summer Camp for kids.

She was highly impressed with the state of the art courts and appreciated the efforts of PTF for converting the complex into a world class tennis facility.

The minister showed keen interest in the development activities especially the players' development programme at the NTC and Coaches development courses, and assured PTF of all possible support.

During her meeting with the President, she also discussed the preparatory works regarding the upcoming Davis Cup Tie against India.

After the meeting, she also planted a sapling. While expressing her views in the PTF visitor's book, she applauded the remarkable progress undertaken for promotion of tennis by the PTF management.

