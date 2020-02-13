Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza all praise for Balochistan female athletes

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza while lauding female players of Balochistan who have shown tremendous performances in South Asian Games and in Taekwondo Championships said providing them with international exposure and coaches would uplift their confidence to another level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza while lauding female players of Balochistan who have shown tremendous performances in South Asian Games and in Taekwondo Championships said providing them with international exposure and coaches would uplift their confidence to another level.

She said this during her meeting with Pakistan's ambassador designate to South Korea Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch who called here at her office, said a press release issued here.

The minister asserted that the ambassador could assist and venture towards signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Seoul and Islamabad pertaining to mutual cooperation in sports and tourism. Such an agreement would include providing training to our coaches and athletes and visits of South Korean players to Pakistan.

The minister underscored that the trainings would motivate the athletes and would also provide them with international exposure. "This will help boost their confidence level and will also project a soft image of Pakistan through sports diplomacy," she said.

Dr Fehmida congratulated the ambassador for her new assignment to South Korea and said that Islamabad and Seoul have been enjoying cordial relations for the last several decades.

"Pakistan gives immense importance to its friendly relations with South Korea and wants to expand it even further in all the fields particularly in sports and tourism," she said.

While appreciating the role of Pakistani females who were playing, in all fields, she said, "It is very encouraging to see our women excelling in all spheres. Females have always proven themselves to be very efficient diplomats. They work with great zeal and create a difference when given such assignments." Dr Fehmida lamented that sports and tourism have never been given much attention, although they can prove to be very effective in enhancing relations with other countries and could yield numerous benefits for our country.

She emphasized that Pakistan's youth has immense potential in sports and efforts should be made to reap the benefits out of this. She also proposed that the ambassador could seek the help of Seoul towards sports infrastructure development particularly in Balochistan like football grounds, sports academies etc.

The minister wished the ambassador good luck for future assignments. Meanwhile the ambassador also assured that she would strive to bolster cordial relations with South Korea.