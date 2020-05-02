Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza writes letter to provincial sports ministers for FSCC meeting

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday wrote a letter to sports ministers of provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for convening a virtual session of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC) to address problems faced by the sportspersons

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday wrote a letter to sports ministers of provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for convening a virtual session of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC) to address problems faced by the sportspersons.

The IPC minister, who is also president of Pakistan Sports board has underlined the need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced by sportspersons in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

In the letter, the minister said sports had multidimensional role in the modern world. Its significance to integrate masses, create healthy and peaceful culture in any society cannot be underestimated, being equally useful for socio economic development. The multifarious role of sports has proven its utility and usefulness, especially for the nations like Pakistan, she said.

She highlighted that the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic had not only brought the social life to the standstill but also adversely affected the sports activities across the country. All the sports events at national and international level have either been postponed or cancelled. In this scenario, the overall activities including sports have suffered badly. In this context, remedial measures at federal, provincial and regional level are warranted on urgent basis, she said.

To cope with the situation, she passionately called for the collective efforts to resolve the issues of sportspersons in the current situation. She also sought input of the provincial, AJK and GB sports ministers on the adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic on the overall sports of the country. Besides she asked them to inform about the steps taken so far by them to mitigate sufferings of athletes.