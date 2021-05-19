UrduPoint.com
Federer Beaten In First Match In Two Months

Wed 19th May 2021

Federer beaten in first match in two months

Roger Federer lost the first match of his comeback-proper on Tuesday as the Swiss tennis great tumbled out of the Geneva Open on his first outing in two months

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Roger Federer lost the first match of his comeback-proper on Tuesday as the Swiss tennis great tumbled out of the Geneva Open on his first outing in two months.

Federer lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Spanish clay court specialist Pablo Andujar to wreck the 39-year-old's hopes of stringing a run of matches together ahead of the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

