UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Clash Beckons For Bautista Agut After Win Over Gasquet

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:45 PM

Federer clash beckons for Bautista Agut after win over Gasquet

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut eased past France's Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Thursday to set up a potential quarter-final clash with Roger Federer at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut eased past France's Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Thursday to set up a potential quarter-final clash with Roger Federer at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

Seventh seed Bautista, who reached the semi-finals in Halle last year before pulling out with injury, sauntered to a 6-1, 6-4 second-round victory over Gasquet.

He will next play the winner of Thursday's headline game, which pits Federer against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Spaniard has never beaten Federer, and has taken just one set from their eight meetings.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini continued his good form in Germany with a comeback win over compatriot Andreas Seppi.

Berrettini, who was crowned champion in Stuttgart last week, came from behind to beat Seppi 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and secure a quarter-final clash with third seed Karen Khachanov.

Second seed and home favourite Alexander Zverev is also looking to make the last eight when he plays American Steve Johnson later on Thursday.

Zverev plays despite a minor knee injury which he picked up during the first round and which forced him to pull out of the doubles draw earlier this week.

Related Topics

France Germany Stuttgart Roger Federer From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of human ..

14 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan stresses interfaith har ..

16 seconds ago

Secretary Labour visits Social Security Hospital

18 seconds ago

Syria to Send Delegation to UN Agriculture Confere ..

20 seconds ago

Effective collaboration between Government, busine ..

7 minutes ago

Judiciary Service Tribunal constituted

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.