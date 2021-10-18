UrduPoint.com

Federer Drops Out Of Top 10 As Norrie Climbs Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:27 PM

Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time in almost five years, as newly-crowned Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie jumped 11 spots

Federer, 40, has not played due to a right knee injury since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz in July.

Poland's Hurkacz climbed two places to 10th after making the Indian Wells last eight last week, knocking Federer down to 11th.

It is the first time the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been ranked outside the top 10 since January 2017, when he went on to win the Australian Open following a knee injury.

Norrie, who beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday to become the first Briton to win the prestigious Indian Wells title, breaks into the top 20 at world number 15.

His compatriot Andy Murray dramatically slid down the rankings, though, falling 51 places to 172nd.

The former world number one, still on the comeback trail after hip surgery, lost to Alexander Zverev in the third round last week.

ATP top 20: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,430 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,630 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,995 4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,930 5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,635 (+1) 6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,560 (-1) 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,858 8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,815 9. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3,615 (+1) 10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,378 (+2) 11. Roger Federer (SUI) 3,285 (-2) 12. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,263 (-1) 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,970 (+2) 14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,903 (-1) 15. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,895 (+11) 16. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,895 (-2) 17. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,510 18. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,445 (-2) 19. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2,383 (-1) 20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,270 (-1) Selected:172. Andy Murray (GBR) 411 (-51)

