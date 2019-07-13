Federer Faces Djokovic In 12th Wimbledon Final
Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Roger Federer will play Novak Djokovic after he reached his 12th Wimbledon final on Friday beating great Spanish rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The 37-year-old eight-time champion -- the third oldest Grand Slam finalist in the modern era -- will be appearing in his 31st final at the majors.
It is the first time the Swiss legend has beaten Nadal in a Grand Slam semi-final having lost all four of their previous encounters, most recently at this year's French Open.