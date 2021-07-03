Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon, Barty seeks to fire at last

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:36 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the 69th time on Saturday, overcoming a raucous home crowd and the last British man in the draw Cameron Norrie in an entertaining 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win at Wimbledon.

Federer kept his dream alive of a record-extending ninth singles title.

On the women's side, Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty will hope to follow suit as she bids to add the Wimbledon title to the 2019 French Open crown.

The 25-year-old needs to reassure her fans on Saturday she can win the title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first Wimbledon crown.

Victory over 64th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who is in the last 32 for the third time in her career, will pitch her into a fourth round clash with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova has been under the radar but battled through to the Last 16 beating Anastasija Sevastova of Lativa 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-5.

Federer said this Wimbledon held special significance for him.

"I hope there is a little bit more left in me as this one is special for it is the last slam before I hit the big 40," said Federer, the third oldest man to reach the Last 16 in the Open era.

Norrie follows two-time champion Andy Murray and British number one Dan Evans in exiting in the third round.

Federer's half of the draw looks more treacherous than defending champion Novak Djokovic's with two of the younger generation Daniil Medvedev and Germany's Alexander Zverev potentially lurking further down the line.

