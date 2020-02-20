Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open.

He revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgey in Switzerland on Wednesday and would miss a string of tournaments including the May 24-June 7 French Open.

"As a result, I will miss Dubai, India Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open," he said.