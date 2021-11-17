UrduPoint.com

Federer Hopes To Return One Last Time From Mid-2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Federer hopes to return one last time from mid-2022

Roger Federer is targeting a return to the circuit in mid-2022, the Swiss star said Wednesday, hoping to play some big matches once again before bowing out in style

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Roger Federer is targeting a return to the circuit in mid-2022, the Swiss star said Wednesday, hoping to play some big matches once again before bowing out in style.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who turned 40 in August, is working his way back from a persistent right knee injury that restricted him to just five tournaments this year.

Federer said the Australian Open in January was out of the question, while participation in the French Open in May and June and his favourite major, Wimbledon in June and July, was highly unlikely.

"The truth is I would be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon, which is to say that Australia does not even come into play," he said in an interview published in the Swiss newspapers 24 Heures and Tribune de Geneve.

Related Topics

Australia Roger Federer January May June July August Australian Open From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

32 minutes ago
 At least 10 civilians killed in western Niger

At least 10 civilians killed in western Niger

2 minutes ago
 SBCA demolishes number of illegal constructions in ..

SBCA demolishes number of illegal constructions in city

2 minutes ago
 Fire in Victoria Center Saddar extinguished

Fire in Victoria Center Saddar extinguished

2 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-measles, rubella immunization driv ..

Nationwide anti-measles, rubella immunization drive continues

2 minutes ago
 Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and C ..

Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and Commerce results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.