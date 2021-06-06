UrduPoint.com
Federer Into French Open Last 16 After Marathon Midnight Finish

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Federer into French Open last 16 after marathon midnight finish

Paris, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Roger Federer battled into the French Open fourth round after a tense four-set victory over Dominik Koepfer in a tie played inside an eerily-empty stadium and which finished at 12:42 on Sunday morning.

Federer, the 2009 champion and probably taking part in his last Roland Garros after a career stretching into its fourth decade, will be in the second week in Paris for the 15th time.

His knife-edge 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win over the 59th-ranked German took place at a Court Philippe Chatrier devoid of fans and atmosphere due to a government-enforced Covid-19 curfew.

