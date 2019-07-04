Federer into Slam third round for 70th time at Wimbledon

Roger Federer reached the last-32 of a Grand Slam for the 70th time on Thursday when he defeated British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Roger Federer reached the last-32 of a Grand Slam for the 70th time on Thursday when he defeated British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who is chasing a 21st major crown, unleashed 46 winners past the battling world number 169.

Federer will face either Lucas Pouille, the 27th seed, or qualifier Gregoire Barrere for a place in the last 16.