Federer Into Slam Third Round For 70th Time At Wimbledon

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

Federer into Slam third round for 70th time at Wimbledon

Roger Federer reached the last-32 of a Grand Slam for the 70th time on Thursday when he defeated British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon

Roger Federer reached the last-32 of a Grand Slam for the 70th time on Thursday when he defeated British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who is chasing a 21st major crown, unleashed 46 winners past the battling world number 169.

Federer will face either Lucas Pouille, the 27th seed, or qualifier Gregoire Barrere for a place in the last 16.

