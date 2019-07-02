UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Into Wimbledon Second Round For 17th Successive Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Federer into Wimbledon second round for 17th successive year

Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon second round for a 17th successive year on Tuesday, overcoming a first set blip to beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon second round for a 17th successive year on Tuesday, overcoming a first set blip to beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Federer, 37 and bidding to become the oldest Grand Slam champion, claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over the 86th-ranked Harris who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Harris's challenge was eventually compromised by needing treatment on a left calf strain.

Second seed Federer, who now has 96 wins at the tournament, will face either British wildcard Jay Clarke or American qualifier Noah Rubin for a place in the last 32.

Related Topics

South Africa Roger Federer Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

5 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

20 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Yemen

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Board Restructured

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.