Federer, Nadal, Djokovic star on 'Manic Monday'

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, with 14 Wimbledon titles between them, dominate 'Manic Monday' at the All England Club with the 'Big Three' still standing while weary rivals have again flattered to deceive.

Eight-time champion Federer, four-time winner Djokovic and Nadal, a double champion, all play last 16 ties against opponents who have never progressed this far before.

Federer, the second seed, tackles Italy's world number 20 Matteo Berrettini in what will be the Swiss great's record 17th fourth round appearance at the All England Club.

"I don't know him very well, so that makes it a bit more tricky," said Federer, chasing a 21st Grand Slam title.

"I saw him play a little bit in Halle (where he made the semi-finals). Saw his run, of course, in Stuttgart (which Berrettini won).

"Now he's backing it up here again. That's not easy to do, especially when you're sort of newer on the tour." Nadal, the champion in 2008 and 2010, also has an unexpected opponent in the shape of world number 69 Joao Sousa, the first Portuguese player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Nadal has a 2-0 career advantage over the 30-year-old Sousa, with both wins coming on clay.

"He's a super dangerous opponent against everybody. He is very quick, has a very good physical performance," said Nadal, looking to back up his 12th Roland Garros title last month with a third Wimbledon.