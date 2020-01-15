UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer, Nadal Lead Stars Swinging Racquets For Bushfire Relief

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:59 PM

Federer, Nadal lead stars swinging racquets for bushfire relief

Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal jointly donated Aus$250,000 (US$172,000) for Australian bushfire relief at a charity fundraiser in smoggy Melbourne on Wednesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal jointly donated Aus$250,000 (US$172,000) for Australian bushfire relief at a charity fundraiser in smoggy Melbourne on Wednesday.

The two tennis legends, with 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them, were at the Rod Laver Arena in a bid to swell the vast sums already donated to help victims of the devastating disaster.

They were joined by a who's who of the tennis world, including Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Dominic Thiem, Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

"Twenty years this has been my home and I've had so many great matches on this court and in this country," said Williams, whose young daughter Alexis Olympia was thrilled to meet some firefighters this week.

"And that's we're all here tonight to support and help out."Tennis Australia said it expected the "Rally for Relief" to raise "hundreds of thousands of Dollars" to add to the more than Aus$2.8 million (US$1.9 million) already stumped up by the global tennis community.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Young Melbourne Osaka Olympia Roger Federer Rafael Nadal All Million Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

36 seconds ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

58 seconds ago

Industry wants level-playing field to compete regi ..

4 minutes ago

Govt efforts to rationalize power purchase agreeme ..

4 minutes ago

Social, economic progress of youth, first priority ..

4 minutes ago

Provincial Minister of Industry and Trade Jam Ikra ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.