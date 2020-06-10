UrduPoint.com
Federer Out Until 2021 After Knee Surgery

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:31 PM

Federer out until 2021 after knee surgery

Men's Grand Slam singles record-holder Roger Federer said Wednesday he would be sidelined until 2021 after undergoing keyhole surgery on his right knee

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Men's Grand Slam singles record-holder Roger Federer said Wednesday he would be sidelined until 2021 after undergoing keyhole surgery on his right knee.

"I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level," the 38-year-old said in a statement on Twitter.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

