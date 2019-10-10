UrduPoint.com
Federer Says Fans Inspired Him To Reach Shanghai Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:31 PM

Roger Federer said that his devoted band of Chinese supporters helped pull him through a tough first set and into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Roger Federer said that his devoted band of Chinese supporters helped pull him through a tough first set and into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Swiss defeated David Goffin 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 after the 13th seed from Belgium squandered five set points in the first set.

The 38-year-old Federer plays either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Andrey Rublev of Russia in the last eight.

"I never really felt like I had the upper hand against David today," said the 20-time Grand Slam winner, who looked unusually flustered at times.

Federer was left shaking his head in the first set and he suffered a rare inelegant moment in the 12th game, slipping on his own sweat -- "a bit embarrassing", he said.

The Swiss fell awkwardly and was then broken by Goffin, 14th in the world.

But the Belgian lost his nerve despite going 3-1 up in the first-tie break, and Federer roared back to turn the momentum in his favour.

