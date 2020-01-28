UrduPoint.com
Federer Says Warning For Swearing 'a Bit Tough'

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Federer says warning for swearing 'a bit tough'

Roger Federer joked that he'll be more careful what language he swears in after he was warned for an audible obscenity during his thrilling Australian Open quarter-final win on Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Roger Federer joked that he'll be more careful what language he swears in after he was warned for an audible obscenity during his thrilling Australian Open quarter-final win on Tuesday.

Federer swore loudly in a "mix" of languages during the third set, before he came from two sets down -- saving seven match points -- to beat 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren.

The six-time champion Federer, who speaks English, German and French -- as well as some Italian, Spanish, Swedish and Afrikaans -- was overheard by a line judge, who reported it to the umpire.

"It was a mix (of languages)," Federer said. "Clearly she speaks mixed.

Didn't know that. Next time I got to check the lines people." It was a rare flare-up from the normally unflappable Swiss, who said he was frustrated about a groin injury that was hampering his movement and required a medical time-out shortly afterwards.

The 38-year-old, now into his 46th Grand Slam semi-final after recovering to beat Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3, said the warning was harsh.

"Honestly, to be frustrated at one point throughout the match, I think it's normal," Federer said. "I found it a bit tough.

"It's not like I'm known to throw around words and whatever. It's not like the whole stadium heard it either.

"But no problem, I'll accept it."

