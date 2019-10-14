Federer says will compete at Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer announced Monday he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics in a bid to win the men's singles gold medal, the only major prize he has yet to obtain

"I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer time (of 2020) after Wimbledon and before the US Open," he said at a promotional event.

"At the end of the day my heart decided to play the Olympic Games again."