Federer starts final match of career at Laver Cup

London, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Roger Federer started the final match of his stellar career late Friday, teaming up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London.

Federer and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, were facing Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at a packed O2 arena.

Switzerland's Federer, 41, won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 103 titles overall during a career that started in 1998.

He has enjoyed a storied rivalry with Spain's Nadal over nearly two decades -- together they have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles in a golden era for the men's game.

There was a huge roar and standing ovation as Federer and Nadal came onto the black court, dressed in blue shirts and white shorts. Both wore white headbands.