UrduPoint.com

Federer Teams Up With Nadal At Laver Cup For Farewell Match

Muhammad Rameez Published September 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for farewell match

London, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his glittering career, Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play doubles with the Spaniard, who has won 22 majors, at the O2 arena in London on Friday.

Federer, whose most recent competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem and will not play singles in London.

The Laver Cup is a team competition that pits Team Europe against Team World.

The six-strong European team, captained by Bjorn Borg, also includes 21-time major winner Novak Djokovic and three-time major winner Andy Murray.

Their opponents, Team World, skippered by John McEnroe, include Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman.

Federer, 41, announced last week he intended to retire after the three-day Laver Cup.

He said on Wednesday that finishing his career by teaming up with Nadal would be his dream scenario.

Federer said he and Nadal, 36, had always maintained respect for each other even as they vied for the biggest trophies in the sport.

"For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond," he said.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, the first alternate for Europe, will take Federer's place over the weekend.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Europe London Nice Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

1 hour ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.