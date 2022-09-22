Federer Teams Up With Nadal At Laver Cup For Final Match
Muhammad Rameez Published September 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM
Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his glittering career, Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his glittering career, Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play doubles with the Spaniard, who has won 22 majors, at the O2 arena in London on Friday.
Federer, whose most recent competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.
The Laver Cup is a team competition that pits Team Europe against Team World.