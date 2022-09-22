UrduPoint.com

Federer Teams Up With Nadal At Laver Cup For Final Match

Published September 22, 2022

Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final match

Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his glittering career, Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play doubles with the Spaniard, who has won 22 majors, at the O2 arena in London on Friday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play doubles with the Spaniard, who has won 22 majors, at the O2 arena in London on Friday.

Federer, whose most recent competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.

The Laver Cup is a team competition that pits Team Europe against Team World.

