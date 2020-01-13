UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer To Add To Australia Bushfire Appeal As Tennis Donations Swell

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Federer to add to Australia bushfire appeal as tennis donations swell

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Roger Federer said he would donate to the Australia bushfires appeal on Monday after tennis players pledged hundreds of thousands of Dollars to the disaster relief fund.

The Swiss great, who has been criticised by environmental activists including Greta Thunberg over a sponsor's links to fossil fuel investments, said he would donate at a charity match on Wednesday.

"If anyone can chip in, that's great because it's nice to show solidarity and help in a situation, which has become quite incredible in this country," Federer, 38, said at a publicity event in Melbourne.

"We need to look for prevention in the future, that this doesn't happen to this extent again because there will always be fires as I understand. This country is much, much too big," added the world number three.

Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will headline Wednesday's exhibition at Melbourne Park, which will the Australian Open Grand Slam from January 20.

Tennis players have been quick to respond to the bushfire crisis, which has left at least 27 people dead, burned an area the size of South Korea and prompted a surge in concern over global warming.

Players on the men's tour have donated US$500,000, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Sunday, while Williams handed over her $43,000 winner's cheque from the Auckland Classic on Sunday.

"I'll also be making a donation personally myself on Wednesday," said Federer, a six-time winner of the Australian Open.

"This country has given me everything and more in the past so it's only but normal for me to help us well." Over the weekend, Federer promised to talk to his sponsors after environmentalists criticised his relationship with Credit Suisse, which they say has loaned billions of dollars to the fossil fuels industry.

Federer said he was "grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviours" after the criticism was retweeted by Swedish teenager Thunberg, a prominent eco-warrior.

"I appreciate reminders of my responsibility as a private individual, as an athlete and as an entrepreneur, and I'm committed to using this privileged position to dialogue on important issues with my sponsors," he said in a statement that was widely quoted by media.

Related Topics

Tennis Dead World Australia Young Melbourne Nice Auckland South Korea Roger Federer Rafael Nadal January Sunday Australian Open Media Event All From Industry Billion Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.