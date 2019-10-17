UrduPoint.com
Federer To Play French Open Next Year

Thu 17th October 2019

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer said Thursday he will play the French Open in Paris next year.

"I will play the French Open. I probably won't play much before that because I need some time away from it (tennis) and I need some time with the family," the 38-year-old told CNN.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to Roland Garros this year after a three year absence, reaching the semi-finals.

