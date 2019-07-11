Federer wins 100th Wimbledon match to reach 13th semi-final

UrduPoint.com
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Roger Federer racked up his 100th match win at Wimbledon on Wednesday to reach his 13th semi-final at the All England Club and a possible duel with old rival Rafael Nadal.

Eight-time champion Federer recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the 45th time.

The 37-year-old is also the oldest man to make the last-four of a major since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

Federer will now face Nadal at Wimbledon for the first time since their epic 2008 final should the two-time champion Spaniard defeat Sam Querrey in his quarter-final.

