Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :World number three Roger Federer announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from this week's Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters," he said in a statement.

"I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.

"I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros."Tournament director Guy Forget said he was "disappointed" with Federer's late decision to withdraw.