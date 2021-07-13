UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federer Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:01 PM

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week.

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said in a statement on social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Tokyo Roger Federer Olympics From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Anti-measles drive concludes

34 seconds ago

AJK people not give response to Bilawal during ele ..

37 seconds ago

Stocks edge lower on jump in US consumer prices

38 seconds ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd ODI scoreboard

40 seconds ago

Boeing Says Less Than Half of 787 Jets in Stock to ..

4 minutes ago

Key metro line will not be ready for Paris Olympic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.