Fehmida Announces To Create Fund To Treat COVID-19 Affected Sportspersons

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:42 PM

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday announced to create fund to cover medical treatment expenses of the infected sportspersons from coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday announced to create fund to cover medical treatment expenses of the infected sportspersons from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fehmida, who is also the president of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said the board was committed to playing its due roles in the prevailing situation, a statement said.

She directed the medical and rehabilitation staff of PSB to be available to help out the coronavirus infected sportspersons.

She also directed to upload videos on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Teleservices, related to prevention against coronavirus and other health issues pertaining to sportspersons.

She noted that the COVID-19 had affected around 199 countries, including Pakistan, due to which all types of activities, including the sports' had come to halt. The Federal government and the provincial governments were fighting against the deadly virus actively, she added.

Fehmida asked the sportspersons to adhere to guidelines issued by the government such as observance of social distancing, washing hands and improving immune system.

"Keep doing exercise at homes because it [exercise] makes the body sound. A sound body has more resistance power to fight against the virus," she said.

