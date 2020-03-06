Fehmida asks women to participate in sports activities

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday asked women to come forward and take part in sports activities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday asked women to come forward and take part in sports activities.

Speaking as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of Women Sports Festival at Pakistan Sports Complex, she said Pakistan women were highly talented and they must use their talent to excel in sports.

"I firmly believe that women have great potential for sports and if they utilize their talent fully they can become world's best athletes," she said.

Fehmida said that it was imperative to promote sports activities for a healthy culture.

She said that the government was trying its best to promote sports in the country and the athletes, who were performing at the national and international levels were being encouraged.