UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Asks Women To Participate In Sports Activities

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

Fehmida asks women to participate in sports activities

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday asked women to come forward and take part in sports activities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday asked women to come forward and take part in sports activities.

Speaking as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of Women Sports Festival at Pakistan Sports Complex, she said Pakistan women were highly talented and they must use their talent to excel in sports.

"I firmly believe that women have great potential for sports and if they utilize their talent fully they can become world's best athletes," she said.

Fehmida said that it was imperative to promote sports activities for a healthy culture.

She said that the government was trying its best to promote sports in the country and the athletes, who were performing at the national and international levels were being encouraged.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Women Government Best

Recent Stories

US Prefers Targeted 'Micro Approach' to Coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Meeting Coming to End, No Consensus Reached ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa go ahead with India tour after virus ..

3 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Tunisia

51 minutes ago

Islamic State Terrorist Organization Claims Respon ..

7 minutes ago

First patient of coronavirus recovered, to be disc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.