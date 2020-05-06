Fehmida awards cash prizes to athletics for winning medals at SAG

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan athletics outfit, who won medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), held in Nepal from December 1 to10 last year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan athletics outfit, who won medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), held in Nepal from December 1 to10 last year.

The athletics players clinched five gold, two silver and six bronze medals at the prestigious event.

Athletes Arshad Nadeem won gold in javelin throw, Uzair Rehman won gold in 200m and bronze medal in 4x100m relay, Muhammad Naeem won gold in 110m hurdles and bronze in 4x100m relay, Mehboob Ali claimed gold in 400m hurdle and bronze in 4x400m relay, Shams-ul-Haq claimed bronze in discus throw and Sami Ullah won bronze medals in 100m and 4x100m relay.

Similarly, Umar Sadat, Abdul Moeed and Nokar Hussain won bronze medals in 4x400m relay.

In women events, Najma Parveen exhibited outstanding performance, claiming gold in 400m hurdles, silver medals in 200m silver in 4x400m and bronze medal in 4x100m relay.

Likewise Sahaib-a-Asra won silver in 4x400m relay and bronze medals in 400m 4x100m relay, while Aneela Gulzar earned sliver in 4x400m relay and bronze in 4x100m relay. Similarly, Rabia Ashiq earned silver medal in 4x400m relay and Esha Imran won in 4x100m relay. In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs.1.000 million each, silver medalists got Rs.

500, 000, while bronze medalists received Rs.250, 000 each.

A total cash amount of Rs.11.250 million was awarded to the shining starts of both male and female athletes.

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem, Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Muhammad Zafar Secretary General Athletic Federation of Pakistan and Muhammad Azam Dar Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) were present on the occasion.

The minister, who is also president of PSB, congratulated the athletes for bringing glories for the country. She also thanked parents of the female players for encouraging their kids to take part in the healthy activities of sports. She said that Pakistan contingent for SAG was selected after a series of meetings and thorough deliberations to ensure merit that consequently yielded better results.

She shared the proud moments of the prize distribution ceremony when flag of Pakistan was hoisted and national anthem was played in Nepal. The President PSB also highlighted the role of Ministry of IPC for arranging training of athletes in China before their participation in the SAG.

The minister in particular appreciated Arshad Nadeem for his superb feat at the SAG that saw him earning a spot in Tokyo Olympic Games. He is the first ever Pakistani, who had directly qualified for the coveted quadrennial sports event.