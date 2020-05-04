Fehmida awards cash prizes to members of SAG medal-winning weightlifting, tennis outfits

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan weightlifting and tennis teams, who won medals during the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), held in Nepal from December 1-10, last year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan weightlifting and tennis teams, who won medals during the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), held in Nepal from December 1-10, last year.

The weightlifting outfit displayed outstanding performance, claiming five gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Weightlifters Talha Talib, Haider Ali, Usman Amjad Rathore, Hanzla Dastgir Butt and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold medals, while Abu Sufyan and Rabbia Razzaq earned silver medals andSaima Shahzad took bronze medals at the coveted event.

Similarly, tennis players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid won silver medals in men's team event. While female players Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Mahin Aftaz Qureshi and Sarah Mehboob Khan claimed bronze medals in women team event. Aisam and Ushna Sohail and Muhammad Abid and Sara Mansoor also won bronze in mixed doubles event.

In men's double event Aisam and Aqeel Khan had ended third to win bronze medal. Similarly, in men's double event Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid also won bronze medal by finishing third. Aqeel Khan won bronze in men's singles, Muzammil Murtaza won bronze in men's singles as well.

In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs.1.000 million each, silver medalists got Rs.

5,00, 000, while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs. 250, 000 each. A total of Rs.6.250 million and Rs.5.500 million were given to the weightlifters and tennis players, respectively.

Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem, Col. (r) Gul Rehman Secretary General Pakistan Tennis Federation, Azam Dar Deputy Director General of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and parents of some athletes were present on the occasion.

While congratulating the players, Fehmida noted that half of the population of Pakistan was comprised of women. Their participation in the social activities, especially in sports is commendable, she said.

She also appreciated the role of parents, who encouraged their daughters to excel in the field of sports. She said sports persons were the ambassadors of Pakistan, who portray it's soft image in the world. She said although after 18th amendment sports had become provincial, the Federal government would continue encouraging players and facilitate them in training, provision of coaches and talent hunt besides creating environment for the youth toparticipate in healthy activities.

The minister, who is also president that efforts were being made to mitigate difficulties of players in the prevailing situation, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. In this regard, a video conference with the provincial sports ministers will soon be arranged.