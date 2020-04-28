Fehmida awards cash prizes to national wushu team for winning medals at SAG

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday awarded cheques to Pakistan Wushu team for showing outstanding performance at 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held in Nepal in December, last year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday awarded cheques to Pakistan Wushu team for showing outstanding performance at 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held in Nepal in December, last year.

This was the third chapter of the cheques' distribution ceremony held at IPC ministry in less than a week where the minister awarded prizes to medal winners of SAG.

Pakistan wushu outfit won three gold, four silver and as many bronze medals at the prestigious event.

A total six million rupees were distributed among the athletes in line with approved cash award policy. Gold medalists were given Rs one million each, silver medalists got Rs 500,000, while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs 250,000 each. Maaz Khan, Sajid Hussain and Muhammad Amjad Iqbal claimed gold medals and Farhan Ali, Shahzab, Maira Karamat and Sundas won silver medals, while Fatima, Abdul Khaliq, Saddam Hussan and Mr.Muhammad Dawood earned bronze medals.

Secretary IPC Muhmmad Ali Shahzada, Additional Secretary IPC Amna Imran and Deputy DG PSB Azam Dar were present on the occasion.

Fehmida Mirza, who is also President of PSB congratulated the medal winners and urged them to continue their struggle, focusing the next edition of Games scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

She said the provinces should come forward to allocate more resources as after 18th amendment to the constitution they were primarily responsible to deal with the subject of sports. The provinces should also support these shining starts along with Federal government, she said.

She directed PSB to prepare a database of the players, especially of winners of SAG, enabling to connect the elite players with the Prime Minister through a sports portal. This will also facilitate the players to upload their videos on the portal to interact with dignitaries besides helping to have knowledge about their problems.

In view of prevailing situation of Covid-19, the Minister advised the players to take advantage of PSB's 'Tele-Health Service' and also keep themselves fit for future endeavors.