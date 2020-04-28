Fehmida awards cash prizes to SAG medal-winning taekwondo athletes

In view of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday gave away cash awards to taekwondo athletes, who earned medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):In view of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday gave away cash awards to taekwondo athletes, who earned medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG).

The SAG were held in Nepal from December 1-10 December, 2019 in Nepal wherein Pakistan taekwondo athletes exhibited stunning show, claiming three gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

It was second time in less than a week that a prize awards distribution session was held to acknowledge the contributions of national athletes.

Adhering to the safety measures, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza handed over checques to the gold medalists in line with approved cash awards policy. The each gold medal winner pocketed Rs.1.000 million, silver medalist Rs.500, 000, while bronze medalists got Rs.250, 000.

Muqadas Ashraf, a squash players and winner of silver medal also received her cheque amounting to Rs.500, 000.

On the direction of Federal IPC minister, who is also president of PSB, the cheques of rest of the squash female players namely: Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz were handed over to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).

Col. (R) Waseem Ahmed, president Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Wing Commander Tahir Sultan, Secretary PSF were also present.

Fehmida congratulated both the federations and articulated her earnest appreciation for winning sportspersons.

She said the performance of taekwondo players remained outstanding wherein players won total 17 medals as compared to last edition of the games where Pakistan took seven medals in total in taekwondo.

She said despite limited resources the government was taking all possible measures to promote sports in the country. She said the subject of sports had been devolved to the provinces under the 18th Amendment to the Constitution. Now, the provinces may come forward to allocate enhanced resources to cater for their constitutional obligations, she added.

She also requested the private sector to supplement the efforts of the government and sponsor the sports activities in the country. Expressing their views on the occasion the athletes thanked the federal government, especially IPC minister for inviting them to receive the prize money during critical times, triggered by coronavirus.

President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation on the occasion highlighted the performance of each player and said the next edition of SAG will be hosted by Pakistan. He also requested provincial governments to help the provincial sports associations to dig out talent from the grassroots level and train the sportspersons on modern and scientific lines.

He also informed that in view of the prevailing situation the federation would hold video link championship in May under the guidance of Korean coach.