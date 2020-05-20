Fehmida awards prizes to members of Kabaddi team

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza Wednesday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan Asian Style Kabaddi team for securing bronze medal in the South Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza Wednesday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan Asian Style Kabaddi team for securing bronze medal in the South Asian Games.

The 13th edition of the SAG was held in Nepal from December 1 to December 10, last year.

The kabaddi players, who got the cash prizes included Nasir Ali (captain), Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Imran, Ahsan Mahmood, Kashif Razzaq, Akhlaq Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Safian, Usman Khalid and Asad Ali. A total amount of Rs 1.5 million was distributed among the kabaddi players.

"I congratulate young bloods on this feat and ensure ultimate moral and administrative support to all national players who want to represent Pakistan in future as well," said the minister, who is also President of Pakistan Sports board.

She said that after the 18th amendment, sports had become a provincial subject.

She said provinces should now step up and take lead in ensuring wellbeing of their sportspersons. She said the Federal government was working on revitalizing sports slowly and gradually with the help of provinces.

Giving sports due importance, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would have delivered awards himself in a mega ceremony if the country was not going through COVID-19 crisis. She said government was fully aware of issues faced by the sportsperson and hence working on facilitating them. She mentioned that PSB had conducted training camps in past and urged the players to continue practicing at homes until the coronavirus situation was over.

Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Muhammad Sarwar Rana was also present on the occasion. He thanked the minister for awarding prizes to athletes during the prevailing times.