Fehmida Congrats Aisam, Aqeel On Davis Cup Win Against Slovenia

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:38 PM

Fehmida congrats Aisam, Aqeel on Davis Cup win against Slovenia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday congratulated Asiam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan and the management of Pakistan Tennis Federation on winning the Davis Cup World Group-1 play-off tie against Slovenia, played at Sports Complex the other day.

Pakistan Tennis team outclassed Slovenian 3-0 and advanced to 2020 World Group-1 and will play against Ukraine. The minister lauded the players for exhibiting brilliant performance, both in the Singles and Doubles events, a statement issued here said.

She said despite many challenges Pakistan Sports board (PSB) was striving for improvement of sports in the country.

She said in the past two years, the PSB had not only sponsored training camps and foreign visits of players in various sports events but also tried to regulate provision of financial grant to sports federations registered with it.

She also expressed hope that all stakeholders would play due role to rebuild institution of sports, which unfortunately had seen sharp decline over the past many years. The Davis Cup referees, coaches and Slovenian players appreciated the excellent arrangements made by the PSB for holding the play-offs.

