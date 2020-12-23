UrduPoint.com
Fehmida Directs PSB To Arrange Training Camp For Arshad

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:59 PM

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesdy met with Arshad Nadeem, the leading prospect of Pakistan for Jevelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesdy met with Arshad Nadeem, the leading prospect of Pakistan for Jevelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics.

He was accompanied by top officials of Pakistan Athletics Federation, said a press release issued here.

The minister got briefing on preparation for Olympics and assured Arshad for full cooperation from Pakistan Sports board (PSB) as well as the for his training.

She said that all sports facilities were meant for promotion of talent and its training. She said the government was determined to restore the image of the nation in sports. She directed the officials of PSB to immediately ensure full cooperation in establishing training camp for Arshad and his coach in Lahore till his departure abroad.

