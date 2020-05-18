Fehmida distributes cheques among members of medal-winning volleyball teams

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan Volleyball Team and Beach Volleyball teams, who won silver and bronze medals respectively in South Asian Games (SAG).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan Volleyball Team and Beach Volleyball teams, who won silver and bronze medals respectively in South Asian Games (SAG).

The 13th edition of the SAG was held in Nepal from December 1-10 December, last year.

In total, Pakistan contingent won 133 medals that included 32 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals.

The IPC minister, who is also President, Pakistan Sports board appreciated the untiring efforts of sportspersons for bringing laurels for the country and said supporting them financially at a critical time when sports activities were suspended worldwide due to COVID-19 pandemic was need of the hour.

Adhering to the safety policy, she distributed cheques among 18 players of Pakistan Volleyball teams in two sessions.

She said the government was fully aware of the problems of sportspersons and playing its due role for promotion of sports in the country.

She urged the provinces to come forward for uplifting standards of the games in the country by promoting sports at the grassroots level and said after the 18th amendment provinces were primarily responsible for the sports.

The cash prizes were distributed in line with the approved Cash Award Policy. The total amount distributed among the volleyball players was Rs.

4.500 million. Pakistan Volleyball team was consisted of namely Aimal Khan (Captain), Mubasshir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M. Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees, Usman Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Hassan Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Waseem (Beach Captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan, Muhammad Razzaq were attended.

The minister lauded the performance of Pakistan Volleyball team. She said PSB held national training camps and acquired the services of foreign coaches. These coaches trained the players on modern and scientific lines.

She also expressed satisfaction at the performance of Pakistan Volleyball team that participated in the Asian U/23 Men Championship in Myanmar in August, last year and secured 4th place out of 16 countries. In the preliminary round Pakistan team defeated Qatar, Bahrain and qualified for the top eight positions. From the other group, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Sri Lanka qualified. Pakistan team defeated both teams, and won top position in the group. Pakistan team proved strong enough to defeat Taiwan which finally became winner of this competition. In the next round, Pakistan defeated one of the top world teams Australia as well as Kazakhstan and qualified for semifinal. Unfortunately Pakistan lost its semifinal and was eventually placed at the number four position. Pakistan got recognized itself as one of the top teams of Asia.