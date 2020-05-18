UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Distributes Cheques Among Members Of Medal-winning Volleyball Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Fehmida distributes cheques among members of medal-winning volleyball teams

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan Volleyball Team and Beach Volleyball teams, who won silver and bronze medals respectively in South Asian Games (SAG).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan Volleyball Team and Beach Volleyball teams, who won silver and bronze medals respectively in South Asian Games (SAG).

The 13th edition of the SAG was held in Nepal from December 1-10 December, last year.

In total, Pakistan contingent won 133 medals that included 32 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals.

The IPC minister, who is also President, Pakistan Sports board appreciated the untiring efforts of sportspersons for bringing laurels for the country and said supporting them financially at a critical time when sports activities were suspended worldwide due to COVID-19 pandemic was need of the hour.

Adhering to the safety policy, she distributed cheques among 18 players of Pakistan Volleyball teams in two sessions.

She said the government was fully aware of the problems of sportspersons and playing its due role for promotion of sports in the country.

She urged the provinces to come forward for uplifting standards of the games in the country by promoting sports at the grassroots level and said after the 18th amendment provinces were primarily responsible for the sports.

The cash prizes were distributed in line with the approved Cash Award Policy. The total amount distributed among the volleyball players was Rs.

4.500 million. Pakistan Volleyball team was consisted of namely Aimal Khan (Captain), Mubasshir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M. Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees, Usman Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Hassan Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Waseem (Beach Captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan, Muhammad Razzaq were attended.

The minister lauded the performance of Pakistan Volleyball team. She said PSB held national training camps and acquired the services of foreign coaches. These coaches trained the players on modern and scientific lines.

She also expressed satisfaction at the performance of Pakistan Volleyball team that participated in the Asian U/23 Men Championship in Myanmar in August, last year and secured 4th place out of 16 countries. In the preliminary round Pakistan team defeated Qatar, Bahrain and qualified for the top eight positions. From the other group, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Sri Lanka qualified. Pakistan team defeated both teams, and won top position in the group. Pakistan team proved strong enough to defeat Taiwan which finally became winner of this competition. In the next round, Pakistan defeated one of the top world teams Australia as well as Kazakhstan and qualified for semifinal. Unfortunately Pakistan lost its semifinal and was eventually placed at the number four position. Pakistan got recognized itself as one of the top teams of Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Sports Sri Lanka China Qatar Nasir Taipei Bahrain Myanmar Kazakhstan Nepal Yazman August December Gold Silver Bronze From Government Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

21 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

33 minutes ago

OIC and its Organs have Mobilizedtheir Resources t ..

43 minutes ago

HRCP demands NCHR revival

46 minutes ago

Waziristan ‘honour’ killings barbaric, condemn ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.