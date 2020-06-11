Fehmida inquired about health of Abdul Khaliq Hazara

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza, on Thursday inquired about the health of Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Sports, Culture and Tourism Abdul Khaliq Hazara

Hazara, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted and getting treatment at a local hospital in Karachi, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Fehmida who phoned him, prayed to Almighty Allah for his early recovery and enabling him to resume his office soon.

She also hoped that the meeting of 'Federal Sports Coordination Committee' originally planned during 1st week of June, 2020 through 'Virtual Conference' would be held soon in near future.

The forum would discuss issues pertaining to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall sports of the country.

The steps taken by the four Provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to mitigate sufferings of the sports persons and athletes. It would also evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with challenges being faced in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference would also consider all possible measures for the revival of sports activities while observing all SOPs issued by the government.