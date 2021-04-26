UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Meets With FIFA Normalization Committee Member

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Fehmida meets with FIFA normalization committee member

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza met with FIFA normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) member Barrister Hasris Azmat here on Monday in her office

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza met with FIFA normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) member Barrister Hasris Azmat here on Monday in her office.

Secretary IPC and Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB) were also present during the meeting.

The minister, who is also president of PSB reiterated the government's policy of non-interference in the affairs of PFF. She said that the government had been strictly following the policy of neutrality and impartially in the matter of PFF. However, it is important to highlight that the present turmoil has caused irreparable loss to the game of football in Pakistan.

The government wants a peaceful resolution of the matter while upholding the international obligations, Fehmida underlined.

She said the government was trying to act as a facilitator to accelerate the process of settlement of the dispute in an amicable manner.

She said the government was hopeful that the Football House would be vacated in compliance with the direction of the FIFA. The normalization committee may follow the FIFA road map and the time frame for conducting the elections in a fair, free and transparent manner, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Resolution Sports Road FIFA May Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court accepts review petitions in Justice ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination process for senior citizens underway: ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests its former officer for involvement in ..

2 minutes ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting to Resume on Tues ..

2 minutes ago

Over 25,000 patents registered at end of 2020: Min ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.