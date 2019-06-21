Fehmida Mirza distributes cheques amongst sportspersons

The long wait for athletes has over as eighty-three top performers on Thursday received cash incentives of Rs 30 million

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) The long wait for athletes has over as eighty-three top performers on Thursday received cash incentives of Rs 30 million.Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination has distributed cheques amongst sportspersons who won medals and brought laurels for country in the following international sports events.4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, Azerbaijan from 12-22 May, 2017.

Pakistan won 3-Silver and 8-bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu.

5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from 7-27 September, 2017.

Pakistan won 3-Gold, 3-Silver and 16-bronze medals in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu, kick boxing.While addressing the participants, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza has lauded the performance of athletes. She stated that government was planning to promote games through private sector.