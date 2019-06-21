UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Mirza Distributes Cheques Amongst Sportspersons

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:08 AM

Fehmida Mirza distributes cheques amongst sportspersons

The long wait for athletes has over as eighty-three top performers on Thursday received cash incentives of Rs 30 million

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) The long wait for athletes has over as eighty-three top performers on Thursday received cash incentives of Rs 30 million.Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination has distributed cheques amongst sportspersons who won medals and brought laurels for country in the following international sports events.4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, Azerbaijan from 12-22 May, 2017.

Pakistan won 3-Silver and 8-bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu.

5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from 7-27 September, 2017.

Pakistan won 3-Gold, 3-Silver and 16-bronze medals in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu, kick boxing.While addressing the participants, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza has lauded the performance of athletes. She stated that government was planning to promote games through private sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Baku Ashgabat Azerbaijan Turkmenistan May September 2017 From Government Top Asia Million Boxing

Recent Stories

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

22 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

22 minutes ago

Sexual violence in conflict is threat to collectiv ..

24 minutes ago

US Mission of SDC Condemns IS Plot to Bomb Pittsbu ..

24 minutes ago

Netanyahu Calls on International Community to Supp ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.