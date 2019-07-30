UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fehmida Mirza Felicitates National Taekwondo Team For Bagging 2 Silver, 6 Bronze Medals

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Fehmida Mirza felicitates national taekwondo team for bagging 2 silver, 6 bronze medals

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza felicitated the National Taekwondo Team and Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan for bagging 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza felicitated the National Taekwondo Team and Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan for bagging 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan.

Appreciating silver medalists Fatima Zehra and Naqash Hamdani and bronze medalists Jibran Mehsood, Taimoor Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Danish, Saad Asif and Ayesha Hira, the minister said that the achievement in such a tough competition would further promote sports in the country, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan said that each good news from the sports field enhances enthusiasm for sports in the country.

Syed Arif Hassan said that national players were the pride of the country.

He felicitated the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and appreciated the efforts of the federation.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan expressed the hope that the players would continue to achieve such honors for the country.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Waseem Ahmed Janjua said that efforts of federation's vice president Umer Saeed, Ahmed Chuhan and coach Zarar Nadir and Khurram Rasheed were also commendable in the achievement.

The national team which took part in 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship and 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan arrived at the Jinnah International Aiport where the team was welcomed by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Vice President Umer Saeed and other officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Silver Olympics Bronze All From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Effective policy measures being adopted to curb cr ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, several injured in bomb explosion ne ..

2 minutes ago

Nimaz e Janaza of pilots, crew men of crashed army ..

2 minutes ago

Timesaco intends to create millions of jobs/busine ..

2 minutes ago

Natural disasters cause greater havoc in 2019: Mun ..

9 minutes ago

101 prisoners of petty offences released in Lahore ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.