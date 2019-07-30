Fehmida Mirza felicitates national taekwondo team for bagging 2 silver, 6 bronze medals

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza felicitated the National Taekwondo Team and Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan for bagging 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza felicitated the National Taekwondo Team and Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan for bagging 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan.

Appreciating silver medalists Fatima Zehra and Naqash Hamdani and bronze medalists Jibran Mehsood, Taimoor Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Danish, Saad Asif and Ayesha Hira, the minister said that the achievement in such a tough competition would further promote sports in the country, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan said that each good news from the sports field enhances enthusiasm for sports in the country.

Syed Arif Hassan said that national players were the pride of the country.

He felicitated the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and appreciated the efforts of the federation.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan expressed the hope that the players would continue to achieve such honors for the country.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Waseem Ahmed Janjua said that efforts of federation's vice president Umer Saeed, Ahmed Chuhan and coach Zarar Nadir and Khurram Rasheed were also commendable in the achievement.

The national team which took part in 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship and 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship held in Jordan arrived at the Jinnah International Aiport where the team was welcomed by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Vice President Umer Saeed and other officials.