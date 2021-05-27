UrduPoint.com
Fehmida Mirza Meets PM; Discusses Sports Policy, FIFA Affairs

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:24 PM

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed in detail the salient features of the new sports policy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed in detail the salient features of the new sports policy.

They also discussed the ministry's efforts to revive the sports activities at club level and matters pertaining to Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The Federal minister also apprised the prime minister about the consensus among all stakeholders to uplift football game in Pakistan at par with international standards.

