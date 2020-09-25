Fehmida urges coaches, officials to play role to highlight sports' importance

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday urged coaches and officials of different sport disciplines to play their due role for highlighting the importance of sports in the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a five-day Athletics Fitness and Grooming Course for coaches and officials, she said sports promote discipline and unity in the society.

The course was organized by Services Sports Control board at the Jinnah Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Around 80 participants from the three forces, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad attended the course.

"We need to follow Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's three principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to promote a healthy and progressive society," she added.

She congratulated the organizers for successfully holding the course and underlined that such courses should also be arranged in other cities of the country. "These courses play a vital role in disseminating information to athletes about their food, physical and fitness health and anti-doping," she said.

Fehmida said holding of sports activities was imperative for a healthy culture. "There is no scarcity of talent in the country. We also need to devise programmes to find out talent from far-flung areas."She said there was an urgent need to establish grounds at the union council and tehsil level adding that the Federal government had already asked provincial governments to take steps for that purpose.