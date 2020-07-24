UrduPoint.com
Felipe Reyes To Stay At Real Madrid 1 More Year

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:51 PM

Spanish basketball side Real Madrid announced Friday that Felipe Reyes signed a new contract with the club

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish basketball side Real Madrid announced Friday that Felipe Reyes signed a new contract with the club.

"Real Madrid C. F. and our captain, Felipe Reyes, have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract, tying him to the club until the end of the 2020-2021 season," the club said on its website. The 40-year-old made the most appearances in the history of EuroLeague playing in 352 games and became EuroLeague's all-time rebounds leader in 2015.

Reyes won two EuroLeague titles in 2015 and 2018.

He also had 18 domestic cups including seven Liga Endesa titles, six Copa del Rey cups and five Spanish Supercup trophies.

"I am very happy to defend these colors and stay for another year with this great club. When I stop and think about all the time I have been playing, and that at the age of 40 I'm with a club as demanding and great as Real Madrid, I feel proud," Reyes told Real Madrid tv. With this new deal, the next year will be Reyes' 17th season with Los Blancos.

